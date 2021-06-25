A Hong Kong resident undergoes coronavirus testing at a mobile specimen collection station. Photo: K.Y. Cheng A Hong Kong resident undergoes coronavirus testing at a mobile specimen collection station. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong airport worker confirmed to carry Delta variant, genome sequence similar to recent cases from Indonesia

  • But man’s source of infection remains unknown, according to Polytechnic University team that made the discovery
  • City, meanwhile, expecting no untraceable local Covid-19 cases on Friday

Chris Lau  and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 2:22pm, 25 Jun, 2021

A Hong Kong resident undergoes coronavirus testing at a mobile specimen collection station. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
