Covid-19 testing tents set up in Hong Kong’s Tai Po. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s vaccination rate could hit 50 per cent in coming months, health minister says; 2 new imported cases confirmed
- Sophia Chan also reassures public over variant case involving airport worker, revealing that no infections were found among thousands tested
- Patient with Delta variant had ended city’s 16-day streak of zero local infections, with investigation still under way on transmission source at air hub
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
