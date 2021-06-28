Hong Kong’s first black rainstorm warning of the year was issued at 8.20am on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s first black rainstorm warning of 2021 leads to suspension of classes and vaccine services, delays stock market open
- Government says coronavirus jabs will resume if the weather warning is cancelled before the end of operating hours
- Landslide blocks traffic on Lantau Island, according to police, while four other landslides reported on Cheung Chau
