Health workers in protective gear take part in an overnight testing lockdown of block 10 of Tai Po Centre. No new coronavirus cases were found. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms 3 new cases – all imported – as Delta variant lockdown uncovers no infections

  • The overnight testing operation in Tai Po, spurred by the discovery of a second resident with the more contagious variant, wrapped up empty-handed at 8.30am
  • Monday’s three new cases involve arrivals from Britain, Indonesia and Namibia

Victor Ting

Updated: 3:39pm, 28 Jun, 2021

