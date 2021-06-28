The little boar roams around an MTR carriage on June 18. Photo: Facebook
Young boar’s Hong Kong train trip sparks calls for stiffer fines for people who feed wild animals
- Young animal may have come down from hills around Quarry Bay as residents in area regularly feed wild pigs, official tells lawmakers
- Piglet was found to be in good health and released back into hills after its cross-harbour MTR train ride
Topic | Wild boar
