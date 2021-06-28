Senior officials, including health chief Sophia Chan Siu-chee (centre) attend a press event on the new hospital held at government headquarters on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Wong Senior officials, including health chief Sophia Chan Siu-chee (centre) attend a press event on the new hospital held at government headquarters on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Senior officials, including health chief Sophia Chan Siu-chee (centre) attend a press event on the new hospital held at government headquarters on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong has enough practitioners of traditional Chinese medicine to staff its first dedicated hospital, operator says

  • Construction to begin this week on the HK$8.62 billion facility slated to open in 2025
  • Hospital to treat 310,000 outpatients annually and the city will not need to look to mainland China for practitioners, operator says

Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 11:11pm, 28 Jun, 2021

