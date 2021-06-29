Passengers who have been to Britain recently cannot enter Hong Kong from Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s entry ban on arrivals from Britain shatters travel plans
- Hongkongers in Britain rush to change flights and itineraries ahead of ban taking effect on Thursday, others dismayed to once again have to delay plans for returning home
- Source says city is expecting 1 imported case, no local untraceable infections on Tuesday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Passengers who have been to Britain recently cannot enter Hong Kong from Thursday. Photo: Reuters