Hong Kong has published a new blueprint for tackling air pollution. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong sets new goal to reach Tokyo, Paris levels of clean air by 2035, vows to comply with WHO standards over long term
- City must seek to emulate the results of higher-performing global cities when tackling air pollution, environment minister says
- Officials publish Hong Kong’s first clean air blueprint since 2013, addressing areas such as transport, energy and collaboration with neighbouring cities
