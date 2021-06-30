Older residents would not need a booking to get vaccinated under a plan to make the process more convenient. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to offer walk-in vaccination services for over 60s to boost uptake
- Appointment-free jabs are designed to offer more flexibility for city’s older population, but no launch date set with logistical issues still to be resolved
- Health authorities on Wednesday confirm two more Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong, both imported; mandatory testing order issued in Ma On Shan
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
