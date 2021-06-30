Older residents would not need a booking to get vaccinated under a plan to make the process more convenient. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Older residents would not need a booking to get vaccinated under a plan to make the process more convenient. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Older residents would not need a booking to get vaccinated under a plan to make the process more convenient. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong to offer walk-in vaccination services for over 60s to boost uptake

  • Appointment-free jabs are designed to offer more flexibility for city’s older population, but no launch date set with logistical issues still to be resolved
  • Health authorities on Wednesday confirm two more Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong, both imported; mandatory testing order issued in Ma On Shan

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 3:40pm, 30 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Older residents would not need a booking to get vaccinated under a plan to make the process more convenient. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Older residents would not need a booking to get vaccinated under a plan to make the process more convenient. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Older residents would not need a booking to get vaccinated under a plan to make the process more convenient. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE