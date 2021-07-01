Macau could open up again to Hong Kong tourists in July, but a proposal to do so involves facilities restrictions in hotels. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: quarantine-free travel between Hong Kong and Macau could resume this month, but plan limits access to hotel facilities in casino city
- Two governments close to agreeing a deal to reopen the border, subject to conditions such as a swimming pool ban in Macau hotels
- Hong Kong confirms four imported Covid-19 cases, extending city’s run without local untraceable infections to 26 days
Macau could open up again to Hong Kong tourists in July, but a proposal to do so involves facilities restrictions in hotels. Photo: Bloomberg