Coronavirus: fears of Delta variant local transmission in Hong Kong eased after university finding suggests 2 cases linked

  • Polytechnic University says genome sequencing suggests 24-year-old woman was infected by male colleague who works at airport
  • Government officially reclassifies two cases as ‘epidemiologically linked with imported case’

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 4:12pm, 1 Jul, 2021

The 24-year-old woman’s infection prompted officials to briefly lock down Block 10 of Tai Po Centre where she lives. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
