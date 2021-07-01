Hong Kong has prioritised staffing at 17 of 41 government beaches. Photo: AP Hong Kong has prioritised staffing at 17 of 41 government beaches. Photo: AP
Hong Kong has prioritised staffing at 17 of 41 government beaches. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Man drowns at Hong Kong beach lifeguard union says lacked enough qualified personnel for life-saving emergencies

  • The 56-year-old was unresponsive when emergency personnel found him two hours after he first went missing
  • Numerous Hong Kong beaches run by the city currently have no lifeguards at all, a situation blamed on the coronavirus pandemic

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Victor Ting

Updated: 8:40pm, 1 Jul, 2021

