Hong Kong has prioritised staffing at 17 of 41 government beaches. Photo: AP
Man drowns at Hong Kong beach lifeguard union says lacked enough qualified personnel for life-saving emergencies
- The 56-year-old was unresponsive when emergency personnel found him two hours after he first went missing
- Numerous Hong Kong beaches run by the city currently have no lifeguards at all, a situation blamed on the coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong has prioritised staffing at 17 of 41 government beaches. Photo: AP