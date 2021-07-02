Officials will visit the Bridal Tea House Hotel in Yau Ma Tei as part of their investigations into a cleaner’s variant infection. Photo: Google Map
Coronavirus: Hong Kong officials to launch probe at quarantine hotel over cleaner’s variant infection
- Investigators scrambling to avoid a feared community spread of a more infectious Covid-19 strain will conduct checks at a Yau Ma Tei hotel for possible contamination, testing issues
- Cleaner’s case involving the L452R mutant strain still needs confirmation, which if forthcoming will represent significant blow to city’s containment of variant infections
