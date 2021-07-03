Students and teachers get vaccinated in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong looks at making unvaccinated teachers undergo regular Covid-19 testing
- Education chief Kevin Yeung says government will do a survey later this month to find out vaccination status in schools before deciding on next move
- Hong Kong confirms just one imported Covid-19 case, involving a 39-year-old man who arrived from South Korea
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
