Officials in Hong Kong have been trying to identify the source of a woman’s coronavirus infection. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: no sign of Delta variant at Hong Kong quarantine hotel linked to local infection, health minister says
- Bridal Tea House Hotel in Yau Ma Tei was suspected of being source of part-time cleaner’s infection, but tests have all come back negative
- City confirms three new imported infections on Sunday, all from Britain
