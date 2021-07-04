Officials in Hong Kong have been trying to identify the source of a woman’s coronavirus infection. Photo: AP Officials in Hong Kong have been trying to identify the source of a woman’s coronavirus infection. Photo: AP
Officials in Hong Kong have been trying to identify the source of a woman’s coronavirus infection. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: no sign of Delta variant at Hong Kong quarantine hotel linked to local infection, health minister says

  • Bridal Tea House Hotel in Yau Ma Tei was suspected of being source of part-time cleaner’s infection, but tests have all come back negative
  • City confirms three new imported infections on Sunday, all from Britain

Zoe Low
Updated: 2:57pm, 4 Jul, 2021

