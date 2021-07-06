The US consulate in Hong Kong was closed on Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: US consulate employee tests positive for second time in 6 months, but officials don’t believe it’s a recent infection
- Staff member previously tested positive in January and her infection has been classified as an overseas case
- City confirms just one imported case on Tuesday, that of a 56-year-old aircrew member from Russia
