A new rent-control law will protect some of the city’s poorest people from unscrupulous landlords. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong landlords face HK$10,000 fines under new rent-control law to protect some of city’s poorest people
- Government adopts all recommendations made by task force, and new bill could be passed as soon as the end of this year
- Rent increases will be tied to market index, and landlords that overcharge face penalties that will rise to HK$25,000 for second offences
Topic | Hong Kong housing
