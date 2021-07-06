A new rent-control law will protect some of the city’s poorest people from unscrupulous landlords. Photo: Sun Yeung A new rent-control law will protect some of the city’s poorest people from unscrupulous landlords. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong landlords face HK$10,000 fines under new rent-control law to protect some of city’s poorest people

  • Government adopts all recommendations made by task force, and new bill could be passed as soon as the end of this year
  • Rent increases will be tied to market index, and landlords that overcharge face penalties that will rise to HK$25,000 for second offences

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 10:24pm, 6 Jul, 2021

