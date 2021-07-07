Business has picked up at bars and restaurants in Hong Kong in recent months. Photo: May Tse Business has picked up at bars and restaurants in Hong Kong in recent months. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expected to extend most social-distancing rules despite weeks of zero local cases

  • City has gone 29 days without a local infection but the pandemic situation still deemed unstable, source says
  • Respiratory medicine expert cautions that easing rules while opening border would prove risky

Danny Lee , Christy Leung , Lilian Cheng  and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 8:18am, 7 Jul, 2021

