Just 5 per cent of Hong Kong care home residents have received Covid-19 jabs 4 months into inoculation drive

  • In contrast, 87 per cent of doctors working at Department of Health have been vaccinated
  • Elderly Commission chairman warns low rate among care home residents could put them in a more vulnerable position if social-distancing rules are relaxed

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 8:25pm, 7 Jul, 2021

