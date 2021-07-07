Hong Kong rolled out its vaccination campaign in late February. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Just 5 per cent of Hong Kong care home residents have received Covid-19 jabs 4 months into inoculation drive
- In contrast, 87 per cent of doctors working at Department of Health have been vaccinated
- Elderly Commission chairman warns low rate among care home residents could put them in a more vulnerable position if social-distancing rules are relaxed
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong rolled out its vaccination campaign in late February. Photo: K. Y. Cheng