A cyclist takes a photo in front of the Merlion statue in Singapore. Photo: AFP A cyclist takes a photo in front of the Merlion statue in Singapore. Photo: AFP
A cyclist takes a photo in front of the Merlion statue in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: scrap travel bubble plans with Singapore, Hong Kong lawmakers say

  • Legislators point to city state’s suggestion Covid-19 will never disappear entirely and Singapore will have to ‘live’ with it as reason to ditch scheme
  • Hong Kong must not allow cases to seep in through air travel as infections could jeopardise plans to reopen border with mainland China, Michael Tien argues

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting

Updated: 5:19pm, 9 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A cyclist takes a photo in front of the Merlion statue in Singapore. Photo: AFP A cyclist takes a photo in front of the Merlion statue in Singapore. Photo: AFP
A cyclist takes a photo in front of the Merlion statue in Singapore. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE