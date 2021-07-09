A cyclist takes a photo in front of the Merlion statue in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: scrap travel bubble plans with Singapore, Hong Kong lawmakers say
- Legislators point to city state’s suggestion Covid-19 will never disappear entirely and Singapore will have to ‘live’ with it as reason to ditch scheme
- Hong Kong must not allow cases to seep in through air travel as infections could jeopardise plans to reopen border with mainland China, Michael Tien argues
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A cyclist takes a photo in front of the Merlion statue in Singapore. Photo: AFP