Medical workers with an elderly resident from a care home in Hong Kong. Only 5 per cent of such residents have received their jabs. Photo: Sam Tsang
Vulnerable but not vaccinated: Hong Kong preparing aggressive drive to provide Covid-19 jabs to elderly residents of care homes
- Revised guidelines say any elderly person who has received flu jabs can have Covid-19 vaccine
- Only 5 per cent of care home residents vaccinated, far behind rates in England, Europe, US
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Medical workers with an elderly resident from a care home in Hong Kong. Only 5 per cent of such residents have received their jabs. Photo: Sam Tsang