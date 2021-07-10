Medical workers with an elderly resident from a care home in Hong Kong. Only 5 per cent of such residents have received their jabs. Photo: Sam Tsang Medical workers with an elderly resident from a care home in Hong Kong. Only 5 per cent of such residents have received their jabs. Photo: Sam Tsang
Medical workers with an elderly resident from a care home in Hong Kong. Only 5 per cent of such residents have received their jabs. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Vulnerable but not vaccinated: Hong Kong preparing aggressive drive to provide Covid-19 jabs to elderly residents of care homes

  • Revised guidelines say any elderly person who has received flu jabs can have Covid-19 vaccine
  • Only 5 per cent of care home residents vaccinated, far behind rates in England, Europe, US

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung  and Victor Ting

Updated: 8:41am, 10 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical workers with an elderly resident from a care home in Hong Kong. Only 5 per cent of such residents have received their jabs. Photo: Sam Tsang Medical workers with an elderly resident from a care home in Hong Kong. Only 5 per cent of such residents have received their jabs. Photo: Sam Tsang
Medical workers with an elderly resident from a care home in Hong Kong. Only 5 per cent of such residents have received their jabs. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE