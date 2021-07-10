People in Hong Kong queue up for vaccines in Causeway Bay. Photo: Winson Wong People in Hong Kong queue up for vaccines in Causeway Bay. Photo: Winson Wong
People in Hong Kong queue up for vaccines in Causeway Bay. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: 80 to 90 per cent vaccination rate will ensure Hong Kong is well protected against variants, expert says amid rising momentum for jabs

  • Government vaccine adviser Professor Lau Yu-lung points to record 70,100 doses administered on Friday
  • Civil service minister Patrick Nip also hails latest high, says target of 70 per cent inoculation rate within reach

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kanis Leung
Updated: 11:48am, 10 Jul, 2021

