People in Hong Kong queue up for vaccines in Causeway Bay. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: 80 to 90 per cent vaccination rate will ensure Hong Kong is well protected against variants, expert says amid rising momentum for jabs
- Government vaccine adviser Professor Lau Yu-lung points to record 70,100 doses administered on Friday
- Civil service minister Patrick Nip also hails latest high, says target of 70 per cent inoculation rate within reach
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People in Hong Kong queue up for vaccines in Causeway Bay. Photo: Winson Wong