Some homes in Wong Tai Sin were placed under lockdown on Saturday night over fears of a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: end to Hong Kong’s 33-day streak of no local cases looms with city expecting one infection, potentially a Delta variant
- New case involves an airport worker, but overnight lockdown at his estate yields no other positive results
- Households at the block will be tested four more times over the next 19 days
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
