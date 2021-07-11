Some homes in Wong Tai Sin were placed under lockdown on Saturday night over fears of a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Winson Wong Some homes in Wong Tai Sin were placed under lockdown on Saturday night over fears of a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Winson Wong
Some homes in Wong Tai Sin were placed under lockdown on Saturday night over fears of a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: end to Hong Kong’s 33-day streak of no local cases looms with city expecting one infection, potentially a Delta variant

  • New case involves an airport worker, but overnight lockdown at his estate yields no other positive results
  • Households at the block will be tested four more times over the next 19 days

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting

Updated: 1:00pm, 11 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Some homes in Wong Tai Sin were placed under lockdown on Saturday night over fears of a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Winson Wong Some homes in Wong Tai Sin were placed under lockdown on Saturday night over fears of a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Winson Wong
Some homes in Wong Tai Sin were placed under lockdown on Saturday night over fears of a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE