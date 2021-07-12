Trainees under NGO Health in Action Dhuaa Khan, 17, (left) and Wendy Dichoso Zhuang, 21. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong NGO trains young people to help ethnic minority groups navigate health care maze
- Seeing the doctor a challenge for ethnic minority patients who do not understand Chinese, English
- Health in Action hopes to inspire more ethnic minority youth to take up jobs in health care industry
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Trainees under NGO Health in Action Dhuaa Khan, 17, (left) and Wendy Dichoso Zhuang, 21. Photo: Xiaomei Chen