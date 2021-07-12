Carrie Lam (centre) says she is hopeful of border talks opening with mainland Chinese officials. Photo: Nora Tam Carrie Lam (centre) says she is hopeful of border talks opening with mainland Chinese officials. Photo: Nora Tam
Carrie Lam (centre) says she is hopeful of border talks opening with mainland Chinese officials. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says city is waiting for ‘positive instruction’ from mainland China on border reopening

  • Beijing has not specified any preconditions for talks on reopening the border, says Lam, who has filed a Covid-19 report with mainland officials
  • Hong Kong’s 33-day run without local coronavirus cases was broken on Sunday with confirmation of airport worker’s infection

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 1:59pm, 12 Jul, 2021

