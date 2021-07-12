Some Hongkongers are feeling the effects of Covid-19 long after their initial infection has run its course, a new study shows. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong study shows significant percentage of recovered patients struggle with memory loss, depression
- Preliminary results from a team at Chinese University show one-third of subjects forgetting the names of friends or being unable to focus
- Another third of the 128 Hongkongers surveyed shown to struggle with depression, anxiety after the infection has passed
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Some Hongkongers are feeling the effects of Covid-19 long after their initial infection has run its course, a new study shows. Photo: Winson Wong