Passengers prepare to travel at Manila's International Airport in the Philippines. Photo: AP Passengers prepare to travel at Manila's International Airport in the Philippines. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong wants to ease Covid-19 flight ban policy to allow residents, workers to return to the city, Philippines consul general says

  • Authorities are looking at allowing Hong Kong residents, and those with the right to work in the city, to return from countries classified as the highest risk for Covid-19, says consul general
  • Flight bans are currently in force for countries including Philippines, Indonesia, and India, barring entry to Hong Kong even for residents

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Gigi Choy  and Phila Siu

Updated: 8:35pm, 12 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
