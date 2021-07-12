Passengers prepare to travel at Manila's International Airport in the Philippines. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong wants to ease Covid-19 flight ban policy to allow residents, workers to return to the city, Philippines consul general says
- Authorities are looking at allowing Hong Kong residents, and those with the right to work in the city, to return from countries classified as the highest risk for Covid-19, says consul general
- Flight bans are currently in force for countries including Philippines, Indonesia, and India, barring entry to Hong Kong even for residents
