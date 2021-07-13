Should Hong Kong offer third Covid-19 vaccine doses to its population? Photo: Winson Wong Should Hong Kong offer third Covid-19 vaccine doses to its population? Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Most Hong Kong residents may not need a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, government pandemic adviser says

  • A third dose is unnecessary for healthy Hongkongers, at least in the short term, David Hui says
  • But pharmacy leader says now is the time to consider offering extra doses to guard against the Delta infection, counter decline in antibody levels

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 2:41pm, 13 Jul, 2021

