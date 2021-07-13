Hong Kong researchers have been granted HK$100 million for studies focusing on the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE Hong Kong researchers have been granted HK$100 million for studies focusing on the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong researchers have been granted HK$100 million for studies focusing on the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong researchers get HK$100 million in grants to look into origins of Covid-19, effectiveness of additional vaccine doses

  • One team will comb through collection of animal samples said to be among world’s largest in effort to trace origins of Covid-19
  • Another will study transmissibility, reproduction rates of major variants of concern

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:17pm, 13 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong researchers have been granted HK$100 million for studies focusing on the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE Hong Kong researchers have been granted HK$100 million for studies focusing on the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong researchers have been granted HK$100 million for studies focusing on the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE