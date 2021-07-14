Staff subject to compulsory Covid-19 testing queue at a mobile specimen collection station at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam Staff subject to compulsory Covid-19 testing queue at a mobile specimen collection station at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam
Staff subject to compulsory Covid-19 testing queue at a mobile specimen collection station at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: 3 new imported cases in Hong Kong, including 2 people fully vaccinated against Covid-19

  • Arrivals from Namibia, Ghana and Cyprus all test positive for mutation linked to more infectious Delta variant
  • Man from Namibia had previously been given two doses of BioNTech vaccines, and woman from Cyprus had Russian-made Sputnik V doses

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 3:51pm, 14 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Staff subject to compulsory Covid-19 testing queue at a mobile specimen collection station at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam Staff subject to compulsory Covid-19 testing queue at a mobile specimen collection station at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam
Staff subject to compulsory Covid-19 testing queue at a mobile specimen collection station at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE