Staff subject to compulsory Covid-19 testing queue at a mobile specimen collection station at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: 3 new imported cases in Hong Kong, including 2 people fully vaccinated against Covid-19
- Arrivals from Namibia, Ghana and Cyprus all test positive for mutation linked to more infectious Delta variant
- Man from Namibia had previously been given two doses of BioNTech vaccines, and woman from Cyprus had Russian-made Sputnik V doses
