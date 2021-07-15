Residents will be able to return but quarantine regulations still apply. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to lift ban on residents, workers returning from extremely high-risk areas if they hold recognised jabs records
- Unvaccinated students stranded in Britain can also come back home, source reveals
- But arrivals from the Philippines and Indonesia will not be covered by the easing
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
