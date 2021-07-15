Relaxed rules could open the door for a return to Hong Kong by some in countries labelled extremely high risk – but not all. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s entry ban relaxation leaves helpers with unrecognised vaccine records on outside looking in
- Jabs records only recognised if received in city, mainland China or countries identified by the WHO – a category that does not include the Philippines or Indonesia
- Some students stranded in UK, meanwhile, bemoan plan’s timing, saying it arrived too late for them to make a trip home before classes resume
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
