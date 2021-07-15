Relaxed rules could open the door for a return to Hong Kong by some in countries labelled extremely high risk – but not all. Photo: Nora Tam Relaxed rules could open the door for a return to Hong Kong by some in countries labelled extremely high risk – but not all. Photo: Nora Tam
Relaxed rules could open the door for a return to Hong Kong by some in countries labelled extremely high risk – but not all. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s entry ban relaxation leaves helpers with unrecognised vaccine records on outside looking in

  • Jabs records only recognised if received in city, mainland China or countries identified by the WHO – a category that does not include the Philippines or Indonesia
  • Some students stranded in UK, meanwhile, bemoan plan’s timing, saying it arrived too late for them to make a trip home before classes resume

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen MagramoSammy Heung
Kathleen Magramo , Sammy Heung  and Ngai Yeung

Updated: 10:28am, 15 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Relaxed rules could open the door for a return to Hong Kong by some in countries labelled extremely high risk – but not all. Photo: Nora Tam Relaxed rules could open the door for a return to Hong Kong by some in countries labelled extremely high risk – but not all. Photo: Nora Tam
Relaxed rules could open the door for a return to Hong Kong by some in countries labelled extremely high risk – but not all. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE