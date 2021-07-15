More Hong Kong civil servants could soon be required to either take a Covid-19 jab or submit to regular testing. Photo: Dickson Lee More Hong Kong civil servants could soon be required to either take a Covid-19 jab or submit to regular testing. Photo: Dickson Lee
More Hong Kong civil servants could soon be required to either take a Covid-19 jab or submit to regular testing. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s vaccine scheme for frontline workers could expand to other civil servants, teachers, city leader says

  • The current programme could also be changed so that city employees have to pay for their own regular testing should they decline to be jabbed
  • Hong Kong confirms no new infections for second time this week, while authorities ban Lufthansa from flying Frankfurt route for two weeks over violations

Tony Cheung
Updated: 3:28pm, 15 Jul, 2021

