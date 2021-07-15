Staff subject to compulsory Covid-19 testing queue at a mobile sample collection station at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: airport loophole could expose Hongkongers to risk of Covid-19 infection, expert warns
- Aircrew on turnaround flights not required to take pre-departure test before travelling to Hong Kong
- Officials discussing tightening handling procedures on cargo flights after 50-year-old airport worker was infected
Staff subject to compulsory Covid-19 testing queue at a mobile sample collection station at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam