People arrive for their BioNTech vaccination appointments at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: BioNTech vaccine recipients have antibody levels 10 times higher than those who opted for Sinovac, researchers find
- Though quantity of coronavirus-targeting proteins does not directly correlate to level of immunity, findings may suggest ‘substantial differences in vaccine effectiveness’
- But study’s lead author notes moderate levels of protection are better than none at all, saying: ‘Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good’
