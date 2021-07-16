Arrivals at Hong Kong International Airport wait to be taken to designated quarantine hotels. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: opening Hong Kong to vaccinated people from Britain an ‘extremely dangerous’ idea that could jeopardise border reopening, expert warns
- Dr Leung Chi-chiu says that city’s quarantine measures might not cope with influx of imported cases
- Professor David Hui urges frontline workers at airport and in quarantine hotels to get vaccinated as soon as possible
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
