Arrivals at Hong Kong International Airport wait to be taken to designated quarantine hotels. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: opening Hong Kong to vaccinated people from Britain an ‘extremely dangerous’ idea that could jeopardise border reopening, expert warns

  • Dr Leung Chi-chiu says that city’s quarantine measures might not cope with influx of imported cases
  • Professor David Hui urges frontline workers at airport and in quarantine hotels to get vaccinated as soon as possible

Fiona Sun
Updated: 2:32pm, 16 Jul, 2021

