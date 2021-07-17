Hongkongers queue up for Sinovac vaccinations earlier this month in Causeway Bay. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: healthy Hong Kong residents likely have no need of third vaccine jab, top adviser says
- Those with weaker immune systems, however, may want to get a booster, Professor Wallace Lau says as city expects zero Covid-19 cases on Saturday
- Adviser also downplays recent revelation of higher antibody levels in BioNTech vaccine, saying mainland-produced Sinovac remains highly effective
