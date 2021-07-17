Hong Kong’s Kai Tak River, which flows through Kowloon to the harbour, was previously found to carry high levels of antibiotic contamination. Photo: Handout Hong Kong’s Kai Tak River, which flows through Kowloon to the harbour, was previously found to carry high levels of antibiotic contamination. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s Kai Tak River, which flows through Kowloon to the harbour, was previously found to carry high levels of antibiotic contamination. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong scientist’s global research expected to shed light on link between ‘superbugs’ and drug-polluted water

  • UN programme endorses City University scientist’s project to examine pollution of estuaries
  • Research expected to reveal ills that need fixing to ensure clean water, healthy ecosystems

Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 3:56pm, 17 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s Kai Tak River, which flows through Kowloon to the harbour, was previously found to carry high levels of antibiotic contamination. Photo: Handout Hong Kong’s Kai Tak River, which flows through Kowloon to the harbour, was previously found to carry high levels of antibiotic contamination. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s Kai Tak River, which flows through Kowloon to the harbour, was previously found to carry high levels of antibiotic contamination. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE