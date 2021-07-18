Two million Hongkongers have not yet been vaccinated. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s Covid-19 jabs drive in reach of 70 per cent milestone for first doses, says official in charge of the campaign
- Maintaining current rate of administering 30,000 initial shots a day puts 70 per cent coverage in reach, Patrick Nip says
- Hong Kong is expecting two new imported cases of the coronavirus on Sunday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Two million Hongkongers have not yet been vaccinated. Photo: Sam Tsang