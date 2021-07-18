People queue to get their Covid-19 jabs at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre. Photo: Felix Wong People queue to get their Covid-19 jabs at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong could hit 70 per cent vaccination by October, but that still won’t be enough for life to return to normal, says top adviser

  • Professor Gabriel Leung says even though city is on track to vaccinate half of the population by next month, that will not be enough
  • Protecting elderly has to be focus and only 5 per cent of care home residents have been jabbed

Victor Ting

Updated: 10:52pm, 18 Jul, 2021

