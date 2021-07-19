People queue at a local vaccination centre. One expert has warned that a ‘loophole’ in protocols could allow those vaccinated overseas to seek extra doses. Photo: Bloomberg People queue at a local vaccination centre. One expert has warned that a ‘loophole’ in protocols could allow those vaccinated overseas to seek extra doses. Photo: Bloomberg
People queue at a local vaccination centre. One expert has warned that a ‘loophole’ in protocols could allow those vaccinated overseas to seek extra doses. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus Hong Kong: ‘loophole’ could allow vaccinated arrivals to seek extra doses locally, expert warns; city confirms no new cases

  • One infectious disease specialist suggests adding question to consent form at Covid-19 vaccination centres requiring visitors to declare overseas shots
  • Calls follow local media reports of fully inoculated Singaporean man seeking extra doses in the city to obtain local vaccination record

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 3:39pm, 19 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People queue at a local vaccination centre. One expert has warned that a ‘loophole’ in protocols could allow those vaccinated overseas to seek extra doses. Photo: Bloomberg People queue at a local vaccination centre. One expert has warned that a ‘loophole’ in protocols could allow those vaccinated overseas to seek extra doses. Photo: Bloomberg
People queue at a local vaccination centre. One expert has warned that a ‘loophole’ in protocols could allow those vaccinated overseas to seek extra doses. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE