The researchers at Chinese University warned that obstructive sleep apnoea often goes undiagnosed. Photo: Shutterstock
Children with obstructive sleep apnoea at higher risk of hypertension, Hong Kong researchers find

  • Experts at Chinese University complete world’s first decade-long study of how a childhood sleep disorder can lead to a variety of health problems later in life
  • Young people with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnoea are 2.5 times more likely to develop high blood pressure, they find

Victor Ting

Updated: 6:10pm, 19 Jul, 2021

The researchers at Chinese University warned that obstructive sleep apnoea often goes undiagnosed. Photo: Shutterstock
