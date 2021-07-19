The researchers at Chinese University warned that obstructive sleep apnoea often goes undiagnosed. Photo: Shutterstock
Children with obstructive sleep apnoea at higher risk of hypertension, Hong Kong researchers find
- Experts at Chinese University complete world’s first decade-long study of how a childhood sleep disorder can lead to a variety of health problems later in life
- Young people with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnoea are 2.5 times more likely to develop high blood pressure, they find
