Passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport wait to be taken to a quarantine hotel. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: ‘Hong Kong delays plan to ease rules on vaccinated arrivals, fears move will jeopardise cross-border travel with mainland China’
- The government was last week preparing to allow arrivals from high-risk places to enter the city, provided they had reliable proof of vaccination
- But officials have postponed the idea, which critics had warned could undermine talks with Beijing on resuming quarantine-free travel across the border
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport wait to be taken to a quarantine hotel. Photo: Felix Wong