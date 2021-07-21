Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: more than a quarter of patients in Hong Kong this month were fully vaccinated, and with most imported, experts question plan to halve quarantine times
- Department of Health reveals that 20 confirmed imported cases have involved people who were fully vaccinated
- But Hospital Authority will not say what condition those who tested positive were in
