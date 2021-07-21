Two children of a Saudi Arabian consulate employee who tested positive for the coronavirus are believed to have visited the cable car attraction on Lantau Island. Photo: Felix Wong Two children of a Saudi Arabian consulate employee who tested positive for the coronavirus are believed to have visited the cable car attraction on Lantau Island. Photo: Felix Wong
Two children of a Saudi Arabian consulate employee who tested positive for the coronavirus are believed to have visited the cable car attraction on Lantau Island. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: time to review Hong Kong’s quarantine exemptions for diplomats and others, health experts say

  • Visits to shopping centres by consulate employee’s infected children during isolation period have raised numerous questions
  • The two siblings from Saudi Arabia were among five imported cases confirmed on Wednesday, alongside one each from Cambodia, the UAE and Bangladesh

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth CheungZoe Low
Elizabeth Cheung  and Zoe Low

Updated: 4:01pm, 21 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Two children of a Saudi Arabian consulate employee who tested positive for the coronavirus are believed to have visited the cable car attraction on Lantau Island. Photo: Felix Wong Two children of a Saudi Arabian consulate employee who tested positive for the coronavirus are believed to have visited the cable car attraction on Lantau Island. Photo: Felix Wong
Two children of a Saudi Arabian consulate employee who tested positive for the coronavirus are believed to have visited the cable car attraction on Lantau Island. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE