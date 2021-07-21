Two children of a Saudi Arabian consulate employee who tested positive for the coronavirus are believed to have visited the cable car attraction on Lantau Island. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: time to review Hong Kong’s quarantine exemptions for diplomats and others, health experts say
- Visits to shopping centres by consulate employee’s infected children during isolation period have raised numerous questions
- The two siblings from Saudi Arabia were among five imported cases confirmed on Wednesday, alongside one each from Cambodia, the UAE and Bangladesh
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Two children of a Saudi Arabian consulate employee who tested positive for the coronavirus are believed to have visited the cable car attraction on Lantau Island. Photo: Felix Wong