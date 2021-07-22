Students in Britain seeking a family reunion in Hong Kong will once again have to rethink their plans. Photo: Winson Wong Students in Britain seeking a family reunion in Hong Kong will once again have to rethink their plans. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong students stranded in Britain decry ‘messed up’ travel plans after officials drop flight ban relaxation

  • Travel plans of students overseas hoping to finally get home to Hong Kong thrown into disarray over decision to mothball the lifting of Covid-19 flight bans
  • Unvaccinated students in Britain would’ve been allowed to come home, but the measure is on ice, with city officials focusing instead on reopening border with mainland China

Sammy HeungNg Kang-chung
Ngai Yeung, Sammy Heung and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:39am, 22 Jul, 2021

