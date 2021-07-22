Experts want to tighten the rules for triggering the banning of flights to Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong should tighten rules for triggering flight bans, experts say, as imported cases involving variant strains of Covid-19 soar
- Microbiologist Dr Ho Pak-leung says analysis shows infections with variant strains made up 85 per cent of imported cases in July
- City confirms just one new infection on Thursday, an asymptomatic case imported from the United States
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
