People wait to receive the BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a centre in Sai Ying Pun earlier this month. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: vaccination bookings soar, with many centres fully booked for next 2 weeks; city confirms 2 new cases
- According to government website, 14 of 24 vaccination centres offering BioNTech fully booked for at least 14 days from Monday
- While demand for Sinovac is much lower, most clinics offering it are also booked solid
