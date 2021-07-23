People wait to receive the BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a centre in Sai Ying Pun earlier this month. Photo: Felix Wong People wait to receive the BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a centre in Sai Ying Pun earlier this month. Photo: Felix Wong
People wait to receive the BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a centre in Sai Ying Pun earlier this month. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: vaccination bookings soar, with many centres fully booked for next 2 weeks; city confirms 2 new cases

  • According to government website, 14 of 24 vaccination centres offering BioNTech fully booked for at least 14 days from Monday
  • While demand for Sinovac is much lower, most clinics offering it are also booked solid

Victor Ting

Updated: 4:45pm, 23 Jul, 2021

People wait to receive the BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a centre in Sai Ying Pun earlier this month. Photo: Felix Wong
