Tsuen Wan and other parts of Hong Kong are experiencing high levels of pollution. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Tsuen Wan and other parts of Hong Kong are experiencing high levels of pollution. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Tsuen Wan and other parts of Hong Kong are experiencing high levels of pollution. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong air pollution reaches ‘serious’ levels, situation expected to worsen over the weekend

  • Air Quality Health Index hits 10+ in a number of areas including Central and Western district, Sham Shui Po, Kwai Chung and Tsuen Wan
  • Observatory says southwesterly airstream is expected to bring showers next week but pollution levels to remain high until then

Topic |   Hong Kong air pollution
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 6:14pm, 23 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tsuen Wan and other parts of Hong Kong are experiencing high levels of pollution. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Tsuen Wan and other parts of Hong Kong are experiencing high levels of pollution. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Tsuen Wan and other parts of Hong Kong are experiencing high levels of pollution. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE