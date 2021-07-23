Tsuen Wan and other parts of Hong Kong are experiencing high levels of pollution. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong air pollution reaches ‘serious’ levels, situation expected to worsen over the weekend
- Air Quality Health Index hits 10+ in a number of areas including Central and Western district, Sham Shui Po, Kwai Chung and Tsuen Wan
- Observatory says southwesterly airstream is expected to bring showers next week but pollution levels to remain high until then
Topic | Hong Kong air pollution
