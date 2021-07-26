A new version of the PRAISE-HK app will allow users to plan their commute through routes with the cleanest air. Photo: HKUST
Escape the bad air: Hong Kong scientist develops app that lets users plan routes to avoid pollution
- People sensitive to pollutants, such as asthma patients, likely to find new app a boon
- Users will be able to assess health risks from exposure to air pollution in different areas
Topic | Hong Kong weather
A new version of the PRAISE-HK app will allow users to plan their commute through routes with the cleanest air. Photo: HKUST